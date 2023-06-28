LOCAL CHEF ROBIN ROGERS TAKES THE LEAD IN TOP-20 FINALIST IN FAVORITE CHEF COMPETITION
Award-Winning Pastry Chef, Robin Rogers, competes for FAVORITE CHEF competition presented by CARLA HALL VOTING OPENS on June 12thCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local chef Robin Rogers, “Award Winning Macaron and French Pastries by Necole Magazine,” owner of Macaron Café & Grill, holds 1st Place in Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef competitions. https://favchef.com/2023/chef-robin-rogers Macaron Café & Grill is conveniently located inside SouthPark Mall, Strongsville, Ohio. Now after three years, she’s expanded to over 4000 sq. to accommodate the growing demand for her exclusive macarons of over 78 flavors of cakes for all occasions, ice-creams, import coffees, has added gourmet sandwiches, soups, and other cultural cuisines to her family-friendly menu.
Chef Rogers, extensive training has allowed her to concentrate on those with severe food allergens from her cousin Master Chef Keith Norman to transform the way people think about eating and accommodate those with food sensitivities by adding those items to her menu. Chef Rogers’ talent has placed her in the top 20 finalists in the competition and she currently leads her group for top-15 voting, which ends Thursday, June 29th, 2023, at 7 p.m., then on to the finals.
Rogers, once a highly respected Engineer, sustained a severe injury, leaving her wheelchair-bound for nearly two years. During her rehabilitation, she followed her passion for food and dreams of becoming a Master Chef.
The Favorite Chef competition is hosted by Chef Carla Hall, former Top Chef competitor and former host of Emmy Winning lifestyle show “The Chew.” Competitors for Favorite Chef are nominated and voted on by the public, with a $25,000 grand prize and the chance to appear in a 2-page Taste of Home magazine segment. If selected the winner, Chef Robin Rogers, wants to expand her apprenticeship program, re-entry programs with dreams to open additional cafes.
Chef Robin Rogers was genuinely honored that her clients, students, and customers selected and rallied behind her and daughter’s hard work, resilience, and passion for food. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on July 20th, 2023. You can vote for Chef Robin Rogers, Free via Facebook or Favorite Chef website daily.
https://www.xonecole.com/the-guilt-free-pleasure-collection/.
https://www.instagram.com/macaroncafecov/?hl=en
http://www.macaroncafeandgrill.com
For more information:
information@macaronohiocafes.com
Macaron Cafe Ohio LLC
500 SouthPark Center #1400
Strongsville, Ohio 44136
Contact: Vonna Rogers
(216) 965-0100 or (216) 215-1617
Robin Rogers
Macaron Cafe and Grill
+1 216-965-0100
