Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 6/12/2023: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

I do want to point out that we observed a few fish harvested in the South Fork Clearwater last week (12 fish). There should be a lot of fish in the South Fork Clearwater River right now; however, with the way flows are dropping, these fish will migrate up the river fast. As such, if you like to fish the South Fork, don’t wait long or they will push on through.

Rapid River Run Fishery

The mass of fish that were stuck behind the Slide Rapid hit Riggins last week and provided some of the best fishing we have seen for some time (5 hrs/fish). When fishing is that good, a lot of fish can be harvested in a short amount of time (see Table below). We estimated that over 1,200 fish were caught last week in this fishery with 880 of them being harvested in the lower Salmon River around Riggins (section 3). When you add last week’s harvest with what occurred previously, it totals 1,522 fish. That leaves about 328 in our harvest share which we believe will be caught by the end of Wednesday. As a result, we will be closing the entire Rapid River fishery down at the end of fishing hours on June 14, 2023 (this Wednesday). Specifically, Chinook Salmon fishing on the lower Salmon River from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the Vinegar Creek boat ramp and the Little Salmon River from the mouth upstream to the Highway 95 Bridge near Smokey Boulder Road will close at the end of fishing hours on June 14, 2023. Don't forget, downstream of Hammer Creek Boat Ramp is already closed. It closed yesterday (June 11).