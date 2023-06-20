Innovative Roof Solutions Announces Franchise to Launch in Wisconsin
The franchisee is bringing the services to communities across Wisconsin.
We are super excited to be part of this! I love to do businesses that actually help people and also save them money at the same time. This is truly that business.”MILWUAKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Communities across Wisconsin have reason to celebrate as a new Innovative Roof Solutions location is moving in thanks to its latest franchise sale. The company features a proprietary technology that transforms existing roofs into a roof that is “better than new” and protects against the forces of nature. By encapsulating the roof with a nano-ceramic-based roof barrier, the life of the roof is extended by years. All products are water-based, low VOC, and have the potential to save homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.
— John Demet, Innovative Roof Solutions Franchise Owner
Jon Demet of SaveMyRoof will be leading the charge for Innovative Roof Solutions as its newest franchisee. The new franchise will make Innovative Roof Solutions’ revolutionary service more accessible in counties across Wisconsin, including Dane, Waukesha, Racine, Washington, and many more.
“We are super excited to be part of this! I love to do businesses that actually help people and also save them money at the same time. This is truly that business,” stated Demet. “Innovative Roof Solutions is an opportunity for my customers to entrust their roof to a technology not found anywhere else, and I can’t wait to share this new service throughout my community.”
Innovative Roof Solutions' process is scientifically-backed and transforms an existing roof on a molecular level using nanotechnology. The process, which is not found anywhere else in the industry, can be applied to metal, asphalt, and tile roofs. After application, roofs become hail-resistant, resistant to sun damage and fading, and more protected against wind and water damage. Estimates are free and all roofs come with a fully transferable warranty.
Beyond the cost-savings that customers will experience, the product is also extremely environmentally friendly. Thanks to the product’s estimated 30+ year life span, more asphalt shingles are saved from the landfills.
Clients within the new territory area can reach out to Demet through SaveMyRoof.com or by emailing him at jon@savemyroof.com.
ABOUT Innovative Roof Solutions
Innovative Roof Solutions is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company specializes in a proprietary process that restores and transforms an existing roof through a nano-ceramic-based roof barrier layer, protecting the exterior of the roof and shielding it from the damaging effects of nature. To learn more about Innovative Roof Solutions and to learn next steps for franchise ownership, visit www.innovativeroofsolutions.com/franchise.
