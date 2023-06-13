Everest Business Funding Helps Businesses Like Creative Children's Academy Find Success

Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding’s primary goal is helping small businesses like Dana Greenwood’s, Creative Children's Academy, grow and succeed.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everest Business Funding is an alternative finance option for small businesses like Dana Greenwood’s Creative Children’s Academy, looking to grow with a trusted financial partner.

Because of her partnership with Everest Business Funding, Greenwood said, “The future for my business is amazing.”

Her business, Creative Children’s Academy, is a childcare learning center available during the day for the Tyler, Texas, community members.

“Quality child care is very important. We are basically the stepping stones in the community in a child’s life,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood recalls one of the most amazing feelings about running a childcare facility is being that hand print that guides the children until they enter elementary school.

When Greenwood started Creative Children’s Academy in her home, she could only have twelve kids attend. The child care academy now has a count of thirty-eight children on the roaster, which is the building’s capacity that they operate from now.

“Everest Business Funding has helped me grow and succeed. At the beginning of my business, I hadn’t been in business long enough to be able to have the revenue running through that most banks would prefer that you need,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood commented that Everest Business Funding looked at the things she needed for Creative Children’s Academy and processed her application.

“It was an easy process,” stated Greenwood.

With the funding that Greenwood received from Everest Business Funding, Greenwood has been able to buy equipment that allows the children at Creative Children’s Academy to play according to their age group. She has also used the funds to fill each classroom with a variety of toys.

In response to the financial aid she has received from Everest Business Funding, Greenwood says Everest Business Funding supplied her infant room all the way through her Pre-K classes. The funds even helped with taking care of staff in accordance with pay periods.

“Everest Business Funding made me feel very encouraged and accomplished that they trusted in me and had faith that my business would grow and succeed in revenue. They did a wonderful job,” said Greenwood.

At the moment, Creative Children’s Academy has a three-page waiting list. Because of Everest Business Funding’s support, Greenwood says that she now dreams of purchasing, growing, and opening up a second location to expand her services to those children on her waiting list.

With experience working with a wide range of businesses, Everest Business Funding can support entrepreneurs from the start of businesses and beyond as the business continues to elevate in structure.

“I believe Everest Business Funding is going to help us grow into a beautiful future. They have helped us in the past when we were small, and as we grow, I believe that they will be there to support us all the way,” said Greenwood.



About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides small business owners with alternative finance options and revenue-based funding. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding’s clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.