Genetic Analysis Enhances Prostate Cancer Detection, Paving the Way for Early Intervention and Improved Patient OutcomesNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate cancer remains one of the most common and significant health concerns among men. The issue was also brought under discussion at Radiosurgery New York (RSNY) to highlight medical advancements. Recent progress in the field of genetic analysis has brought forth promising changes, particularly in the detection and management of this prevalent disease. It involves an improved method of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, which enables a more accurate prediction of dangerous forms of prostate cancer.
Current prostate cancer statistics reveal a worrying trend. After two decades of decline, the rates of prostate cancer rose by 3% annually between 2014 and 2019, with advanced prostate cancers showing an increase of about 5% per year. Given that one in nine men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and one in 40 will die from it, even a small improvement in screening could save lives.
The conventional method of prostate cancer detection, such as the PSA blood test, has shown limitations. This has led to a cascade of medical interventions, including biopsies, and a new approach to PSA testing has been developed, leveraging the power of genetic analysis. The researchers combined the regular blood-based PSA test with an additional genetic analysis, accounting for the factors that can lead to false positives.
This study analyzed the genomes and PSA levels of nearly 96,000 men without prostate cancer, primarily of European ancestry, to better understand the genetics behind normal variation in PSA levels. The data had been collected as part of earlier studies. Through this analysis, researchers estimated that 30% to 40% of the variation found in each man's PSA levels constitutes "noise," determined by genetic factors unrelated to cancer.
https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2023/05/prostate-cancer-personalized-psa.html
Incorporating these findings, the researchers developed a method to account for these normal genetic variations when calculating what they called a PSA polygenic score. They identified 128 specific sites in the genome that can affect a man's PSA level and incorporated these variations into the score.
Notably, renowned oncologist Dr. Gil Lederman has been an advocate for advancements in prostate cancer detection and treatment. His work aligns with this new development, as he continues to support research that leads to more accurate diagnosis and early detection of prostate cancer. His commitment to cancer treatment and cutting-edge medical technology is well known in the medical community. It is likely that this new development in prostate cancer detection aligns with his ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes.
The recent study that led to this breakthrough was published in Nature Journal. The Stanford research team plans a larger study that will include more men from diverse populations, aiming to further improve the accuracy of the test.
This breakthrough in prostate cancer detection signifies a major step forward in the fight against this disease. By improving the accuracy of the PSA test through genetic analysis, doctors can better predict and detect dangerous forms of prostate cancer. This development underscores the significance of continuous research and innovation in the realm of prostate cancer.
This information is crucial not only for healthcare professionals like Dr. Gil Lederman but also for the general public. It's important to remember that early detection is key to managing prostate cancer, and advancements such as this one bring us closer to that goal.
