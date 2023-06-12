Flint scores 100 points twice in rare doubleheader victories against KC Crossover
The Flint Monarchs remain atop of the GWBA
This team is much further along than anticipated and we are not yet at full strength.”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) won both of their games this weekend, scoring over a hundred points twice against the Kansas City Crossover.
— Drey Wynn
In Saturday’s contest against the Crossover, the Monarchs won 103-45. Aliyah Mazyck scored a game high 21 points, Asia Boyd registered 20 points, Amersyt Alston posted 16 points and Areanna Combs and Micaela Kelly both chipped in 11 points. “I was pleased with the team defense and how we applied ball pressure during this game,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Cierra Ceazer posted 13 points and five rebounds to lead the Crossover.
Game notes from Saturday: The biggest lead held was 60 points by the Monarchs, there was one lead change during the game and the Monarchs scored 47 points from turnovers.
In Sunday’s contest against the Crossover, the Monarchs won 105-54. Asia Boyd scored a game high 27 points, Ameryst Alston recorded 14 points and five rebounds, Brandie (Baker) Cunningham posted 10 points and 13 rebounds, Aliyah Mazyck and Micaela Kelly both chipped in 13 points.
“Asia Boyd scoring 27 points off the bench as a non-starter is quite remarkable, considering she only played 18 minutes during this game,” said Wynn.
Christian Keys posted 13 points and four rebounds to lead the Crossover.
Game notes from Sunday: The biggest lead held was 56 points by the Monarchs, there was one lead change during the game, the Monarchs scored 48 points bench points and 46 points from turnovers.
Team notes Sunday: The Flint Monarchs (3-0) and the Kansas City Crossover (0-2), are both members of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA).
Flint will square off at home against the St. Louis Surge on Saturday June 17 at 2 p.m. The Monarchs home games will be played at Mott Community College’s Ballenger Field House, located at 1401 E. Court Street, Flint, MI, 48503.
General admission price for single game tickets is $15; season pass is $30.
For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
Flint Monarchs v. Kansas City Crossover- June 11, 2023