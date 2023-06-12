Atlantic Premiers Discuss Healthcare, Clean Energy, Immigration, Climate Change, Affordability

CANADA, June 12 - Premier Tim Houston joined a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers today, June 12, hosted by Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Mill River, P.E.I.

The premiers discussed using the model of the Atlantic Physician Registry for other health professions and working together on other healthcare challenges, including recruitment, information and data sharing and reducing administrative burden on physicians.

The premiers want to see more provincial-federal collaboration on immigration and labour force challenges and discussed those issues virtually with Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. They are also seeking more federal co-operation in re-examining the funding formula for the Atlantic Loop and creating an infrastructure program for critical issues such as protecting the Chignecto Isthmus. And the premiers repeated their call for the federal government to reconsider its new clean fuel standards to ensure they do not place an unfair burden on Atlantic Canadians when they come into effect on July 1.

The meeting communique can be found at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

