Minister’s statement on National Blood Donor Week, World Blood Donor Day

CANADA, June 12 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in recognition of National Blood Donor Week (June 11 to 17, 2023) and World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, June 14:

“As we begin National Blood Donor Week and recognize June 14 as World Blood Donor Day, I acknowledge the invaluable contributions of blood donors to B.C.’s health-care system.

“This year is particularly important as B.C. is leading the national blood portfolio from April 2023 to March 2025. We’re working with other Canadian jurisdictions, Canadian Blood Services, Health Canada and other partners to continue ensuring the supply and safety of our national blood system.

“Blood donation is a selfless act of generosity that saves lives every day and plays a vital role in modern health care.

“People throughout B.C. rely on the efforts of blood donors during their most vulnerable and difficult moments. Canadian Blood Services reports we need more than 100,000 new donors every year to keep hearts beating strongly nationwide.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had a real impact on blood donations globally, with donor numbers dropping due to physical distancing and other restrictions. Despite these profound challenges, dedicated blood donors continue to rise to the challenge, making a substantial effort to ensure that patients in need continue to have access to the blood they require.

“I encourage you and your loved ones to consider donating blood. Blood donation is a safe, simple and rewarding process that saves lives. This simple act also provides an opportunity to give back to your community. Please visit: https://blood.ca – use the GiveBlood app or call 1 888 2DONATE (1 888 236-6283) to find a donor centre near you and book an appointment.

“I want to take this opportunity to express a heartfelt thank you from me, and on behalf of the provincial government, to all blood donors in B.C. for their compassion and commitment to saving lives. Your noble act of generosity keeps the world beating and I am grateful for your ongoing kindness.

“By giving blood, you give the gift of life.”