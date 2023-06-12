Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Four Counties

GEORGIA, June 12 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced nearly $15 million in preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in four Georgia counties.

"Since day one, my administration has prioritized bringing opportunity to all parts of our state, including those areas often overlooked," said Governor Brian Kemp. "These projects are just the latest steps we've taken to connect Georgians in rural communities with professional and educational opportunities, building on the significant progress we have made in recent years to close the digital divide."

When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $30 million will be invested to serve over 3,500 locations in areas most in need of high-speed internet access. These awards follow the $234 million in preliminary grant funds for 28 counties that the state announced in January.

On August 12, 2022, Governor Kemp announced the creation of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program, utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget and the Georgia Technology Authority worked together to identify the most unserved and underserved counties in the state and establish a competitive grant process to receive applications for Governor Kemp’s final consideration.

Awards

County, Awardee, Number of Locations, Preliminary Award:

Calhoun, Windstream, 1,425 locations, $6,320,693.00

Echols, Windstream, 420 locations, $1,195,703.00

Miller, City of Colquitt, 1,357 locations, $6,281,732.72

Webster, Windstream, 299 locations, $985,147.00