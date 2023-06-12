Manchin Submits Comments to U.S. Treasury on 30D New Clean Vehicle Tax Credits

Washington, DC – Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, submitted comments to the U.S. Department of the Treasury on the proposed rulemaking for 30D new clean vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) filed in the Federal Register on April 17, 2023.

A sample of Chairman Manchin's comments are below.

The proposed rule

Regrettably, it appears that the Treasury has seriously misconstrued the plain language and clear purpose of the critical minerals and battery component requirements in subsection (e). Either that or the Treasury thinks it has a better approach than the one enacted by Congress and it is using its subsection (e)(3) rulemaking authority to substitute its approach for the one that Congress enacted into law. But the Treasury has no such power. As the Supreme Court has previously admonished the Treasury, “[t]he power … to prescribe rules and regulations … is not the power to make law … but the power to adopt regulations to carry into effect the will of Congress as expressed by the statute.” The proposed rule deviates from the will of Congress in at least three major respects.

The “50% of value added test”

First, § 1.30D-3(c)(17) of the proposed rule creates a new “50% of value added test,” which the Treasury proposes to use to determine whether the critical minerals requirement in section 30D(e)(1) is met. This new test is not found in section 30D(e) or anywhere else in the law. It is purely of the Treasury’s own making. This new, unauthorized, and unlawful test frustrates the purpose of the statutory test. It both bifurcates the unified “extraction or processed” value test that Congress provided in section 30D(e)(1)(A)(i), and it cuts in half the percentage requirements prescribed by Congress in section 30D(e)(1)(B).

2. “Constituent materials”

The second major deviation from the statutory scheme is in the proposed rule’s use of the concept of “constituent materials” to count the value added by manufacturing processes as part of the value of the critical minerals rather than part of the value of the battery components. The term “constituent materials” is not found in section 30D(e), though it is used in the definition of battery “processing” in section 40207 of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Section 40207 established a “battery material processing grant” program at the Department of Energy, and broadly defined “battery material” to mean both “raw and processed” materials used in battery components. Section 40207 of the Infrastructure Act, unlike section 30D, did not attempt to draw a bright line between the processing of critical minerals used in battery components and the manufacturing processes used to make those components. As used by the Department of Energy, the term straddles the line between critical minerals and battery components.

Moreover, the constituent materials definition ignores the very purpose of section 30D as it has been amended by the Inflation Reduction Act. As the Treasury acknowledges in the preamble to its proposed rule, the purposes of the Act’s amendments to section 30D are not only “to promote the purchase and use of new clean vehicles … and to achieve significant carbon emissions reductions,” but “to promote resilient supply chains and domestic manufacturing … [and] to protect against improper credit claims….” The proposed rule defeats the latter purposes by discouraging investment in domestic battery component production capacity, perpetuating our dependence on foreign supply chains, and awarding costly tax credits to subsidize production of electric vehicle battery components outside of North America.

3. Free trade agreement countries

The third major deviation from the statute is in the definition of the term “country with which the United States has a free trade agreement in effect.” The Treasury proposes a two-part definition. The first part, in §1.30D-3(c)(7)(ii), mostly reflects the list of countries with which the United States does, in fact, currently have a free trade agreement in effect. To this list, however, the Treasury has added Japan, with which the United States does not have a “free trade agreement” within the meaning of the statute.

The problem here is that not every foreign trade agreement is a “free trade agreement” as that term is generally understood and as Congress used it in section 30D(e)(1)(A)(i)(II). Although the term “free trade agreement” is not defined in the statute, it has a well-established meaning. A “free trade agreement” is an agreement between two or more countries in which each removes tariff and other restrictions on “substantially all” trade between the parties, not just a mineral here or a mineral there.

Conclusion

Congress rewrote section 30D to promote reliable critical mineral and battery manufacturing supply chains needed to supply the growing demand for electric vehicles. It prescribed carefully tailored requirements in subsection (e) to serve this purpose. It then asked the Treasury to issue regulations “to carry out the purposes of this subsection.”

The proposed regulations do not carry out Congress’s purposes. They alter and weaken the requirements that Congress prescribed by adding a “50% of value added test,” treating manufacturing processes as mining processes, and treating non-free-trade-agreement countries as if they were free-trade-agreement countries. Each of these is “an attempted addition to the statute of something which is not there.”

The notice of proposed rulemaking asks for comments on the proposed regulations. My comment is simple: Follow the law.

Timeline of Chairman Manchin’s Work to Strengthen America’s Domestic Electric Vehicle Battery and Battery Component Supply Chain:

On April 20, 2023, Senator Manchin convened an Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to examine the President’s budget request for the U.S. Department of Energy for fiscal year 2024. During the hearing, Senator Manchin pressed Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on the administration’s botched implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act , including the implementation of electric vehicle tax credits. Senator Manchin said in part: “The EV tax credits for cars, my personal belief is we didn’t need any. But with that being said, I said if we’re going to do it, let’s get something for it. And changing to electric [vehicles] when we had dependence on a foreign supply chain, mostly China — that doesn’t make any sense. So, we put this together saying $3,750 would come if you secured and sourced and do the processing in North America or countries with a free trade agreement. And then the other $3,750 would be for manufacturing the battery in North America… I am so upset about this because [the administration] is doing every they can to bust the budget, what we promised the American people that bill would cost.”

