Troesken, Ongele, Joseph join Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Media Center is pleased to announce that Sofia Ongele, Dylan Troesken, and Duncan Joseph - three remarkable GenZ content creators and activists with a combined TikTok following of more than 9 million follwers - have joined as members of the Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors.
Sofia Ongele
Sofia Ongele, 22, grew up in Santa Clarita, California, where a local councilman called himself a “proud racist” when she was 9. She considers that incident one of the hundreds of moments in her life that have led her to where she is now. Ongele says she feels like she has no choice but to be engaged in politics as a member of a marginalized group. Ongele finds the possibilities that TikTok and other platforms present exciting. She is a student at Columbia University in New York City. @sewpheeyuh
Dylan Troesken
Know as DylanTroeskenBabyBBQ on TikTok. She’s a model and social media star who’s online person is mostly light, but she is also a political activist - saying in an emotional post “I can’t imagine not talking about the state of our country which is getting scarier an scarier. And her almost 2 million followers listen to her. “You need to pay attention, and I don’t care if it disturbs your peace. It makes me so mad, and I know I’m not the only person.” Her most recent TikTok had her posting from the Whitehouse. @dylantroesken
Duncan Joseph
Duncan Joseph is a TikTok star who is best recognized for his comedy content often related to Satirical Movie Trailers. Joseph's videos regularly clock more than 1 million likes and he has almost 5 million followers on TikTok. He is also known for developing different characters, among them the “Karen" character that has him performing in a variety of wigs as a Mom. Duncan sees social media as a powerful platform to allow him to build his voice and his public persona. @duncanyounot
"We are excited to have these amazing young media makers join our board of advisors," said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Center for Sustainable Media.“
Together, their extensive experience in media, technology, and scholarship, will add to our bedrock of committed drivers of change in social media and its impact on young people.”their ability to connect with their peers, and build digital communities on line show a intuitive understanding of how a generation born in a digital world is living on-line.”
The Sustainable Media Center is a nonprofit organization that works to advance sustainable and ethical practices in the media industry. Through research, education, and advocacy, the Center seeks to create a media landscape that is equitable, inclusive, and responsible for the health and well-being of their audiences.
Together they join a distinguished group of individuals on the Center's board of advisors, including media industry leaders, academics, and technology experts including Larry Lessig of Harvard, Esther Dyson an investor, journalist, author, and David Hornik, Founder of Lobby Capital. and Steven Rosenbaum, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center.
For More Information - contact:
Steven Rosenbaum
Executive Director
The Center for Sustainable Media
info@SustainableMedia.Center
Steve Rosenbaum
Sofia Ongele
Sofia Ongele, 22, grew up in Santa Clarita, California, where a local councilman called himself a “proud racist” when she was 9. She considers that incident one of the hundreds of moments in her life that have led her to where she is now. Ongele says she feels like she has no choice but to be engaged in politics as a member of a marginalized group. Ongele finds the possibilities that TikTok and other platforms present exciting. She is a student at Columbia University in New York City. @sewpheeyuh
Dylan Troesken
Know as DylanTroeskenBabyBBQ on TikTok. She’s a model and social media star who’s online person is mostly light, but she is also a political activist - saying in an emotional post “I can’t imagine not talking about the state of our country which is getting scarier an scarier. And her almost 2 million followers listen to her. “You need to pay attention, and I don’t care if it disturbs your peace. It makes me so mad, and I know I’m not the only person.” Her most recent TikTok had her posting from the Whitehouse. @dylantroesken
Duncan Joseph
Duncan Joseph is a TikTok star who is best recognized for his comedy content often related to Satirical Movie Trailers. Joseph's videos regularly clock more than 1 million likes and he has almost 5 million followers on TikTok. He is also known for developing different characters, among them the “Karen" character that has him performing in a variety of wigs as a Mom. Duncan sees social media as a powerful platform to allow him to build his voice and his public persona. @duncanyounot
"We are excited to have these amazing young media makers join our board of advisors," said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Center for Sustainable Media.“
Together, their extensive experience in media, technology, and scholarship, will add to our bedrock of committed drivers of change in social media and its impact on young people.”their ability to connect with their peers, and build digital communities on line show a intuitive understanding of how a generation born in a digital world is living on-line.”
The Sustainable Media Center is a nonprofit organization that works to advance sustainable and ethical practices in the media industry. Through research, education, and advocacy, the Center seeks to create a media landscape that is equitable, inclusive, and responsible for the health and well-being of their audiences.
Together they join a distinguished group of individuals on the Center's board of advisors, including media industry leaders, academics, and technology experts including Larry Lessig of Harvard, Esther Dyson an investor, journalist, author, and David Hornik, Founder of Lobby Capital. and Steven Rosenbaum, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center.
For More Information - contact:
Steven Rosenbaum
Executive Director
The Center for Sustainable Media
info@SustainableMedia.Center
Steve Rosenbaum
Sustainable Media Center
info@sustainablemedia.center
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok