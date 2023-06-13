Send Resume Land Sweet Sales Director Job and Enjoy 5 Day Caribbean Cruise for 2
Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals for sweet jobs; and generates proceeds to fund kids' meaningful work program.
Let us represent, and help you a sweet job!”SM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good seeking talented sales executives for thriving company in the US.
Submit resume, land sweet job, and complete 90 days of employment to earn a 5 Day Caribbean Cruise for Two; click here to see sales executive jobs.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "When you land a job with one of our clients; staffing proceeds from placing you help us fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program preparing kids for life)."
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn travel to see the world for good. www.KidsEarnTrips.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram