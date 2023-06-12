Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Brick) Offense: 2400 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Brick) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in the 2400 Block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:20 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects broke the vehicle’s window with a brick and then both suspects forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects and the victim’s vehicle, described as a black Ford Expedition, last seen displaying Maryland Tag 1FC8022, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.