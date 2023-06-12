Submit Release
Manchin Announces $270K for Aviation Center at Fairmont State University

June 12, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $270,000 from the Department of Education (DOE) to purchase equipment for Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center for Excellence. This federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“As our nation faces a workforce shortage in the aviation industry, programs like Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center for Excellence are as important as ever,” said Senator Manchin. “I proudly secured this funding to provide state-of-the-art equipment to the Center to properly train and prepare students for a career in the industry. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure West Virginia universities have the resources they need to help our students thrive.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

