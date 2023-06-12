Submit Release
Manchin Announces $1.5 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

June 12, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,541,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically support implementing community-based programs that improve nutrition and reduce obesity, bolstering substance use disorder health services in Parkersburg and advancing critical research into oral diseases and disorders.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $1.5 million in these three critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will improve the health and quality of life of West Virginians by expanding community programs that promote nutrition and reduce obesity, as well as bolstering substance use disorder health services and advancing vital research into oral diseases and disorders through West Virginia University. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $768,000 – West Virginia University: High Obesity Program (HOP)
  • $545,000 – Westbrook Health Services, Parkersburg: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Grant Program
  • $228,000 – West Virginia University: Oral Diseases and Disorders Research
