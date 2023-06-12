Busch Shooting Range will introduce beginners to 5-stand shotgun shooting June 20 at a free class

Body

DEFIANCE, MO.—Waterfowl and gamebird hunting presents unique challenges. One of the best ways for shotgun hunters to prepare for these challenges is the discipline of 5 stand shooting.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding an Introduction to 5 Stand class Tuesday, June 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. It offers the opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted with this popular, fast-paced shooting sport. The class is free and open to ages 16 and up.

“If a person shoots trap or skeet, this is an opportunity for them to learn the sport of 5-stand,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel. “5- stand is a shotgun event that has five shooting stations with multiple targets thrown in a variety of different directions,” he explained. This style of clay bird shooting simulates realistic hunting scenarios to help prepare hunters for going afield. Mastering 5-stand will improve shotgun skills for trap and skeet shooting, too.

This class will cover aspects of safety, marksmanship fundamentals for shotguns, recommended gear for 5 Stand, and rules and etiquette. Participants will meet on the Busch Shooting Range shotgun fields and get shooting practice. Attendees who prefer to use their own firearms and ammunition are welcome to bring it to the class. MDC can supply shotguns and ammo to those who don’t have their own. All participants should be familiar and comfortable with basic shotgun handling.

Introduction to 5 Stand is a free class, but advance online registration is required. To register go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4PU.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located in Defiance at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

