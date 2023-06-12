Capito, Miller Introduce Bill to Block Implementation of EPA’s Power Plant Proposals

The ‘Protect Our Power Plants Act’ would defend West Virginia’s coal- and gas-fired plants from EPA’s latest harmful, illegal iteration of the Clean Power Plan



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.-01) are introducing legislation to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from implementing its recently announced proposal that would force the closure of coal- and gas-fired power plants.

The Protect Our Power Plants (POPP) Act outlines the illegalities of the EPA’s latest proposal, which attempts to severely restrict power generation at new and existing facilities, and states, “the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency may not finalize, implement, or enforce” the proposed rule.

“With its Clean Power Plan 2.0, the Biden administration has made it quite clear they intend to ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, put the people who help power our nation out of work, and increase energy costs for millions of Americans. In the face of this illegal overreach, Congresswoman Miller and I are standing up for workers and families in energy-producing communities across the country, including those in West Virginia. The Protect Our Power Plants Act would maintain America’s status as a leading global energy producer and prevent the EPA’s current proposal from inflicting further damage on our state,” Ranking Member Capito said.

“The Environment Protection Agency has overstepped their role and is waging war on power plants across the United States. The Biden administration and Washington Democrats continue to shut down domestic energy production in the name of their Green New Deal agenda while the United States should be focused on maintaining its energy dominance. West Virginia will not stand for this spineless, and frankly, ridiculous rule. Senator Capito and I are focused on promoting American energy policies that will ensure West Virginia remains an energy dominant state for years to come. The Protect Our Power Plants Act is a needed check on Washington Democrats’ radical environmental policies and promotes American energy production,” Congresswoman Miller said.

For bill text of the Protect Our Power Plants Act, which will be introduced in the Senate by Capito and in the House by Miller, click here.



# # #