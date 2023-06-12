Australian Pop Artist, Sammi Constantine, Climbs to #1 on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists
‘Dopamine’, pop single by Sammi Constantine reaches #1 on the aBreak58, music’s most influential playlist and radio station for indie artists.
"SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, a global indie artist discovery platform, announced that singer-songwriter and pop recording artist Sammi Constantine's single 'Dopamine' landed in the top spot on the aBreak58. Check out her #1 song at abreakmusic.com.
— Sammi Constantine
Sammi Constantine is an Australian vocalist, songwriter, and recording artist with a dark, electric, and edgy pop sound that is making waves in Australia’s music scene. Constantine’s lyrics are honest, raw, and authentic, conferring stories about life that resonate with listeners. Her recently released debut EP ‘Dopamine’ is receiving rave reviews and support from multiple radio stations and industry support from TikTok’s Woman of AU & NZ playlist, Amazon, “Pop Lab”, YouTube’s “Released”, Apple Music’s “New Music Daily”, Spotify’s NMF and many more.
“As a self-managed indie artist from Australia, seeing my song ‘Dopamine’ climb to #1 on the aBreak58 playlist and radio station is really encouraging.“ said Sammi Constantine “To know that ‘Dopamine’ is receiving worldwide airplay and exposure and is part of something this influential, is a dream. I am grateful to the team at aBreak for finding a way to support and showcase independent artists like me.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres worldwide. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Since we launched the aBreak58, Australia has shown us that they’re home to many of the best indie artists in the world.” said Bruce Tyler, CEO at aBreak Music “Sammi easily caught our attention as one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the business. We could not be happier to be playing a role in helping audiences around the world to hear what she has to offer, including our current #1 song, ‘Dopamine’.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S.-based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/.
