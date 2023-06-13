MassMEDIC Announces Transitions to Board of Directors
The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) Elects Mary Anne Heino, CEO, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., as its New Board Chair for 2023-2024
Mary Anne brings boundless energy, passion and vision to every role she takes, and I am confident she will leave an indelible mark on our organization.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) has named Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer, Lantheus, as the new chair of the organization’s Board of Directors.
— Brian Johnson, President, MassMEDIC
Ms. Heino, an accomplished and globally recognized healthcare leader, has spent over 30 years in the health technology industry, including more than eight years as the CEO of Lantheus. During her tenure, Lantheus has grown sales dramatically, including more than doubling revenues in the past year. Lantheus has been recognized as one of the fastest growing life sciences companies in Massachusetts, according to the Boston Business Journal and been ranked consistently in the top 20 on the list of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in the state, according to The Boston Globe. Ms. Heino was named a Woman of Distinction by Medical Marketing and Media in 2022 and recognized as a Pinnacle Award Winner from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce in 2023. She also sits on the Executive Committee of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable.
“I am honored to have Mary Anne Heino serve as the Chair of MassMEDIC,” said President of the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC), Brian Johnson. “She is a dynamic leader, who has worked her way up the ladder from a sales representative at Jansen Pharmaceuticals, to become one of the most successful CEO’s in healthcare. Mary Anne brings boundless energy, passion and vision to every role she takes, and I am confident she will leave an indelible mark on our organization.”
Ms. Heino will lead a slate of Executive Committee members that includes:
• Chair: Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer, Lantheus
• Vice Chair: Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Minerva Surgical
• 2nd Vice Chair: Michelle Fox, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Teleflex
• 2nd Vice Chair: Jon Bloom, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Podimetrics
• Treasurer: Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Operations Advisory, KPMG US
• Immediate Past Chair: David Kolstad, Chief Executive Officer, Gentuity, LLC
“I am honored and excited to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors for MassMEDIC this year,” said Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer, Lantheus. “We are deeply committed to bolstering the medical device industry in Massachusetts and beyond. With the continued growth of MassMEDIC and expansion of partnerships across the state, I am confident there has never been a more opportune time to claim Boston as the heart of healthtech globally and elevate the impact of our members and industry.”
The transitions of the MassMEDIC Board of Directors also created a new slate of appointments to the Executive Committee, which includes the transition of Andrew Greenfield, Worldwide President, Abiomed, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, from Immediate Past Chair on the Executive Committee to a member of the Board of Directors.
"On behalf of the MassMEDIC community, we are excited to welcome our new Board members and thank those who are transitioning off for their service and dedication,” said Brian Johnson. “We want to extend a special thank you to Andrew Greenfield for his incredible service to our organization. Andrew served on our Executive Committee since 2019 and provided innumerable guidance during challenges including the global pandemic and SVB collapse. Andrew was also instrumental in forming the organization’s Good Government Fund and launching the Medtech Impact Patient Gala. We have seen tremendous growth under Andrew’s leadership and are thankful for his commitment to MassMEDIC and the medical device community.”
MassMEDIC also announces the addition of a new membersto the organizations Board of Directors: Robert Brosnahan, Vice President, R&D, Spine, DePuy Synthes [1], the Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson. Two Directors are also retiring from the Board: Lana Caron, Sr. Director, Philips Ventures, and Rajit Kamal, former Worldwide President, Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction, DePuy Synthes.
[1] DePuy Synthes represents the products and services of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and its affiliates.
Nichole Wenderlich Owens
https://www.massmedic.com
nichole@massmedic.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter