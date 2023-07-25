Relationship Expert/Author Bares All in Frank, Funny and Poignant Book for Anyone Touched by Chronic Disease
THE DIAGNOSIS DIARIES by Susan Kelley
Her writing is so captivating through the rawness of her medical and personal journey and the joys and setbacks of seeking concrete answers to unclear questions.”UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “I considered myself happy, active, and healthy. Then, out of nowhere, I started to experience falls and muscle weakness in my legs, and I don’t know what the answer is. But more importantly, neither does my doctor.”
Susan Kelley is a successful author of humor and relationship books and veteran of the talk show circuit – including an appearance on Oprah. Until recently she was living and working with her artist husband between homes in Florence, Italy and Sarasota, Florida. A fit and attractive former model who was always on the go, Susan thought she was invincible and did not feel old.
Then she fell off a train. She had another bad fall and then another. Searching for answers, she started to chronicle her journey with no idea what could be causing the problem. She just needed someone to fix it. She saw a parade of doctors and specialists. Her often amusing, and always frustrating, quest ultimately led to a definitive diagnosis – a progressive condition with no treatment or cure.
Now she had to figure out how to move forward, and she has chronicled her experience in a poignant and humorous memoir, THE DIAGNOSIS DIARIES.
Kelley kept writing because she learned that an astonishing number of people are being challenged by chronic disease. These diseases and conditions have an impact on just about all of us. Readers will get an honest, courageous, and brilliantly comic account of one woman's real-life challenges to find and then face a life-changing diagnosis. Kelley takes readers blow by blow through the experience, describing the situation and condition from moment to moment and inserting her brand of personality, comic relief and emotion to make her story relatable and truly bring it to life.
The book already is receiving heavy praise.
“Susan is the real deal. This book is a journey book…about the navigating through the hurt, loss, disappointment and frustration of living with things that we don’t get to vote on. Her writing is so captivating through the rawness of her medical and personal journey and the joys and setbacks of seeking concrete answers to unclear questions.” – Amazon reviewer
"Susan Kelley affirms through her writing what other authors often miss -- simply that when you write from your intellect you will reach other intellects…and when you write from your heart you will reach other hearts…BUT when you write from your life you will reach and CHANGE other people’s lives. I know her book is changing mine. Great great work…worth every read and re-read!!!” — Amazon reviewer
“This is not a ‘woe is me’ self-pity book. Quite the opposite. This is a candid and sometimes humorous view through the eyes of a person battling to deal with and beat a life-changing disease.” – Amazon reviewer
THE DIAGNOSIS DIARIES is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Susan Kelley is the author of six nonfiction books: REAL WOMEN SEND FLOWERS, WHY MEN COMMIT, WHY MEN STRAY/WHY MEN STAY, THE SECOND TIME AROUND: Everything you Need to Know to Make Your Remarriage Happy, I OPRAHED, And Other Adventures of a Woman of a Certain Age and FOREVER FLORENCE, A Memoir. Her bestselling relationship books have been translated into several foreign languages including Japanese, Polish, Dutch and Turkish. Susan has appeared as guest “relationship expert” on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Early Show on CBS NEWS, MSNBC, FOX News and numerous other national and local television programs. She is a member of The Author’s Guild. She lives in Florence, Italy and Sarasota, Florida. Visit https://susanckelleyauthor.com.
