Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 12 – 16, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

June 12 – 16, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 12

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Boys State

Location: Weber State University, Union Building

MEDIA ACCESS

10:45 a.m. Film National Governors Association ad

Location: KSL Studio

Tuesday, June 13

No public meetings

Wednesday, June 14 – 20th anniversary of Morocco/Utah National Guard partnership

No public meetings

Thursday, June 15 – 20th anniversary of Morocco/Utah National Guard partnership

No public meetings

Friday, June 16 – 20th anniversary of Morocco/Utah National Guard partnership

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 12 – 16, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, June 12

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, June 13

9 a.m. Meet with Utah Valley Magazine

Location: Spanish Fork

11:15 a.m. Speak at Legacy Events Center groundbreaking ceremony

Location: 151 S 1100 W, Farmington

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, June 14

9:30 a.m. Chair Emergency Management Administration Council

Location: Capitol Boardroom

11 a.m. Speak at naturalization ceremony on World Refugee Day

Location: Capitol Rotunda

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Return Utah Meet & Greet

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, June 15

12 p.m. Policy discussion with Office of Families director

Location: Capitol Board Room

Friday, June 16

No public meetings

###