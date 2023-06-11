Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 12 – 16, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 12 – 16, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 12
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Boys State
Location: Weber State University, Union Building
MEDIA ACCESS
10:45 a.m. Film National Governors Association ad
Location: KSL Studio
Tuesday, June 13
No public meetings
Wednesday, June 14 – 20th anniversary of Morocco/Utah National Guard partnership
No public meetings
Thursday, June 15 – 20th anniversary of Morocco/Utah National Guard partnership
No public meetings
Friday, June 16 – 20th anniversary of Morocco/Utah National Guard partnership
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 12 – 16, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, June 12
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, June 13
9 a.m. Meet with Utah Valley Magazine
Location: Spanish Fork
11:15 a.m. Speak at Legacy Events Center groundbreaking ceremony
Location: 151 S 1100 W, Farmington
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Wednesday, June 14
9:30 a.m. Chair Emergency Management Administration Council
Location: Capitol Boardroom
11 a.m. Speak at naturalization ceremony on World Refugee Day
Location: Capitol Rotunda
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Return Utah Meet & Greet
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, June 15
12 p.m. Policy discussion with Office of Families director
Location: Capitol Board Room
Friday, June 16
No public meetings
###