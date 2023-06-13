Columnist Writes a Book on Timeless Love Amidst the Turmoil of War
A must-read historical memoir about life in the Philippines during the most prolific war in history.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasoned journalist and columnist Lourdes J. Astraquillo Ongkeko writes a memoir that is both a tribute to her family's resilience and a testament to the power of love in times of war. “A Child of World War II Writes: LOVE IS TIMELESS IN WAR AND IN PEACE: A Truth Beyond Compare” tells the story of Ongkeko’s childhood in the City of Baguio, in the Northern Luzon of the Philippines, during World War II when the Japanese military occupied the city on December 8th of 1941.
Through vivid recollections and personal anecdotes, Ongkeko takes readers on a journey back to a time of great fear and uncertainty. She describes how the war brought new words into the vocabulary of the Filipino people—words like carpet bombing and sentry posts. The book portrays the brutal and inhumane treatment of the Japanese soldiers toward the civilians in Baguio, as well as the resilience and courage of the Filipino people in the face of adversity.
One of the most poignant stories in the book is about how Ongkeko's father was beaten and stripped of his clothing by a sentry for not bowing low enough. In the midst of this brutality, however, Ongkeko's father whispered to her to enroll in the Japanese Language School. Ongkeko did so, passing through the sentries every day and greeting them in their language, earning their grudging respect.
The book also reveals the impact of war on family relationships, as seen through Ongkeko's mother's loss of her cherished breast watch, given to her by her godmother when she received her teaching diploma. Despite the loss of material possessions, however, the family's love for each other remained steadfast.
Ongkeko's memoir is a reminder of the importance of love and resilience in times of war and conflict. Her story is a tribute to the Filipino people and a testament to the power of the human spirit. "A Child of World War II Writes: LOVE IS TIMELESS IN WAR AND IN PEACE: A Truth Beyond Compare" is a must-read for anyone interested in the history of the Philippines and the impact of war on ordinary people, available on Amazon and other major online bookstores.
