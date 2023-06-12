Californians Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding Eligible for Rental Assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Residents who cannot live in their homes while repairing damage from the severe storms and flooding that started on Feb. 21, or must find a new place to live, can apply for temporary rental assistance from FEMA. Residents in the disaster designated counties of Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne may apply.

The first two months of rental assistance is provided without having to provide rental receipts. If a FEMA inspector determines your primary home is unhabitable, two months of rental assistance may be awarded separately and not included in the home repair grant you receive.

If a FEMA inspector determines your primary home is unhabitable, two months of rental assistance may be awarded separately and not included in the home repair grant you receive. If you still need rental assistance after the first two-month period, you must contact FEMA to fill out an additional form.

to fill out an additional form. Extensions on rental assistance may be granted for three-month periods at a time. Toward the end of three months, you must contact FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362 to recertify. Rental assistance is available up to a maximum of 18 months from the date of the FEMA disaster declaration. Applicants must continue to work toward obtaining permanent housing for continued rental assistance.

Toward the end of three months, you must contact at to recertify. Rental assistance is available up to a maximum of 18 months from the date of the FEMA disaster declaration. Applicants must continue to work toward obtaining permanent housing for continued rental assistance. I n order to receive continued rental assistance, you must provide: Receipts or canceled checks or money orders used to pay for rent. Information on your longer term or permanent housing plan.

There are two ways to receive the money for rental assistance: You can choose to have funds electronically transmitted to your bank. Paper checks. If you are no longer receiving mail at your damaged property, provide a current address so you can receive the check.

FEMA’s rental assistance includes money for a security deposit and essential utilities, such as electricity and water, but not cable or Internet. The approved rental amount is based on fair market rates for your area as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The approved rental amount is based on fair market rates for your area as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. FEMA rental assistance is NOT taxable, nor does it have to be paid back.

For more information on rental assistance and to apply, call FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. You may also follow twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.