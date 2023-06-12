CBP Seizes 217 Pounds of Cocaine at Blue Water Bridge Discovery occurred during inspections of outbound commercial cargo

PORT HURON, Mich.— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Area Port of Port Huron intercepted approximately 200 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, June 8.

Officers were conducting inspections of outbound commercial cargo when the cocaine was discovered, comingled among a shipment of goods.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka. “I applaud the diligence and professionalism of our Port Huron team and their enduring commitment to CBP’s border security mission.”

The driver of the vehicle will face federal prosecution.

The illicit cargo was seized, and the tractor and trailer were detained pending further investigation by Homeland Security Investigations’ Border Enforcement Security Task Force in Port Huron.

“I commend the work of the CBP officers who intercepted these drugs,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent-in-Charge Angie M. Salazar. “Working with our partners, our HSI agents and task force officers will continue to investigate drug trafficking along our northern border.”

