White Paper Highlights Benefits of Fractional Sales Leadership
hiring fractional sales leadership – or part-time sales leaders – is gaining popularity as companies reap the benefits of this affordable form of management.
Sales is the hardest paying hard work and the lowest paying easy work!”DONNELLY, ID, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The practice of hiring fractional sales leadership – or part-time sales leaders – is gaining popularity as a growing number of companies reap the benefits of this affordable yet experienced form of management.
— Doug Dvorak
In response to the increased levels of interest in this innovative approach, The Sales Coaching Institute’s CEO Doug Dvorak has released a brand-new white paper on the subject: The Advantages of Fractional Sales Leadership.
In this white paper, Dvorak highlights what the advantages of fractional sales leadership are, the best times to implement it, and how to find the right candidate.
Dvorak discusses how fractional sales leaders are often far less expensive than full-time VPs while still having the same level of expertise. He also lists the best times to hire one, such as if a company is starting to experience stagnating sales, a growth spurt, a change in direction, or a shift in workplace culture.
Finally, Dvorak emphasizes the importance of knowing who you’re looking for and how to find the right person for the job. He explains how they should be an experienced leader, cool under pressure, strategic and personable.
About Doug Dvorak: Doug Dvorak is the world’s leading motivational speaker, sales trainer, and sales coach. He speaks over 50 times a year around the globe and has spoken to thousands of organizations in over 100 countries. A member of the Motivational Speaker Hall of Fame, Dvorak is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) who holds a BS, MBA, and Doctor of Laws, hc. He is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest and most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.
To learn more about Doug Dvorak and his workshops, visit his site online salescoach.us or contact him directly at (847) 359-6969.
Company: The Sales Coaching Institute
Address: 1061 W. 16th St. #306
City: Chicago
State: Illinois
Zip code: 60608
Telephone: 847-359-6969
