Bring the family and learn how to fish with MDC June 21 at Busch Conservation Area—second class added

St. CHARLES, Mo. — (This release has been updated to reflect an additional class being offered) Summer and fishing go together like . . . rods and reels, or hooks and lines. Fishing is an excellent way to spend time outdoors during the warmer days ahead. For those new to fishing, both youth and adult, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an ideal gateway to get into angling.

MDC will hold two Family Fishing programs Wednesday, June 21 from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. Both classes free and open to ages six years and up.

These beginning fishing programs will cover all the basics of the sport. These include proper rod and reel casting technique, bait choices, how to identify the fish a new angler might find on their line, and the best way to handle a fish.

Families should come away from the class equipped and confident to take the next steps in fishing on their own. Fishing is an activity that doesn’t cost a lot of money and can be done at almost any age. And MDC offers many opportunities for close to home fishing experiences that don’t require a long drive. The Busch Conservation Area itself has nearly 30 lakes open to public fishing. Fishing is also a great way to promote family bonding.

The Family Fishing classes are free, however advanced online registration is required using the links below. Both classes are identical, so participants should sign up for their preferred time.

Those 16 and over who plan to fish will need a valid fishing license which can be purchased at https://mdc-web.s3licensing.com/. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94. Participants should meet at Lake 15, which can be reached by turning left after entering the main gate off Highway D.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.