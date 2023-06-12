Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,070 in the last 365 days.

Bring the family and learn how to fish with MDC June 21 at Busch Conservation Area—second class added

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo. — (This release has been updated to reflect an additional class being offered) Summer and fishing go together like . . . rods and reels, or hooks and lines.  Fishing is an excellent way to spend time outdoors during the warmer days ahead.  For those new to fishing, both youth and adult, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an ideal gateway to get into angling.

MDC will hold two Family Fishing programs Wednesday, June 21 from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.  at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.  Both classes free and open to ages six years and up. 

These beginning fishing programs will cover all the basics of the sport.  These include proper rod and reel casting technique, bait choices, how to identify the fish a new angler might find on their line, and the best way to handle a fish.

Families should come away from the class equipped and confident to take the next steps in fishing on their own.  Fishing is an activity that doesn’t cost a lot of money and can be done at almost any age.  And MDC offers many opportunities for close to home fishing experiences that don’t require a long drive. The Busch Conservation Area itself has nearly 30 lakes open to public fishing.  Fishing is also a great way to promote family bonding.

The Family Fishing classes are free, however advanced online registration is required using the links below.  Both classes are identical, so participants should sign up for their preferred time.

Those 16 and over who plan to fish will need a valid fishing license which can be purchased at https://mdc-web.s3licensing.com/.  Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.  Participants should meet at Lake 15, which can be reached by turning left after entering the main gate off Highway D. 

 

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

You just read:

Bring the family and learn how to fish with MDC June 21 at Busch Conservation Area—second class added

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more