Public Health Warning Issued Related to Recent Sewage Discharge in East Boston

BOSTON—June 11, 2023—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission Outflow BOS009 in East Boston at Jeffries Point had a discharge beginning at 2:30pm on June 10 ending at 7:35pm, then resuming at 8:05pm and ending again at 9:45pm June 10, creating a potential public health risk in the area of the Upper Inner Harbor. This advisory will expire 48 hours after this overflow ended.

This data is preliminary and may be revised to include any additional overflows and end times. Check the Boston Water and Sewer Commission here the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority website here for current updates.

The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow, during rainstorms, and for 48 hours after rainstorms end, due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.

A combined sewer overflow occurs when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewerage system causing rainwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a nearby water body. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.

More information about CSOs and public health is available at www.boston.gov/cso.

