Medical Waste Management Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Players and Trends

Increase in the volume of medical waste is a key factor driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increase in funding for research activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical waste management market size reached USD 9.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the volume of medical waste is driving market revenue growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 85% of waste created in the healthcare industry is general and non-hazardous waste. The remaining 15% consists of hazardous waste, which may be infectious, radioactive, or chemically toxic to the environment. The pharmaceutical sector is rapidly developing revolutionary production procedures for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Furthermore, the market's expansion is mirrored in the efficient supply of stocks necessary for the day-to-day operations of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. As a result, more garbage is generated.

The report is equipped with a vivid description of the current trends of the global medical waste management market. It holds an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, intense competition, the major regions/countries, end-use industries, and a broad continuum of products available in this market. Therefore, the market intelligence report offers a 360° view of the global medical waste management industry and provides significant information pertinent to the various growth-inducing and growth-restraining factors in detail. The latest study unravels the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global medical waste management business sector. According to our expert team, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape, and consequently, on this business vertical. The pandemic is expected to contribute to the potential downturn of the medical waste management industry substantially. Reportedly, this sector has been financially beleaguered since the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were put into effect.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Remondis Se & Co. KG, BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Republic Services, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Stericycle, Inc., WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, Suez Group, BWS Incorporated, and Gamma Waste Services

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The non-hazardous waste segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Non-hazardous waste constitutes paper, clips, scissors, glass, plastics, etc. They are not harmful to human beings, plants, and animals. These wastes can be either incinerated or autoclaved. Autoclaving is a superior method in terms of non-hazardous waste as they need to be sterilized before disposal.

The incineration segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Incineration is a thermal procedure that converts medical wastes into inorganic, incombustible substances, resulting in considerable waste volume and weight reduction. The primary goal of any medical waste incinerator is to remove germs from trash and convert it to ashes. Certain medical wastes, such as pharmaceutical or chemical wastes, require greater temperatures to be destroyed. Mobile incinerators have gained popularity in the developing world in recent years because they allow for on-site trash treatment at hospitals and clinics, eliminating the need to carry infectious garbage across the city.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, the increasingly high incidence of chronic disease is contributing to the market revenue growth in this region. In addition, the presence of key players is also driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on October 2020, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. announced the completion of its acquisition of all outstanding Advanced Disposal shares. This acquisition expands Waste Management's footprint and enables the company to provide unparalleled access to differentiated, sustainable waste management and recycling services to approximately 3 million new commercial, industrial, and residential customers, primarily in 16 states in the United States eastern half.

On August 2022, Brightmark, a global waste solutions company, and Jamar Health Products, a health care device manufacturer located in Wisconsin, established a strategic agreement to recycle plastic medical waste. Brightmark offers a sustainable and circular solution for recycling and transforming Jamar's unique plastic PATRAN slide sheets into low-carbon fuels and circular plastic building blocks.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Medical Waste Management market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Medical Waste Management Market Segmentation

Type of Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hazardous Waste

Non-Hazardous Waste

Treatment Cycle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Others

Treatment Site Cycle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On Site

Off Site

Regional Analysis of the Medical Waste Management Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Medical Waste Management market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Medical Waste Management market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

