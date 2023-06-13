Calhoun Liberty Credit Union Announces Recipients of 2023 Scholarships
Community institution awards record-breaking scholarship total of $30,000.
At Calhoun Liberty Credit Union, we believe in investing in the future of our youth, and these scholarships reflect our commitment to supporting their academic pursuits and personal growth.”BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calhoun Liberty Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative that operates on the principle of “people serving people,” is proud to announce the recipients of its prestigious annual scholarship program, recognizing the outstanding academic achievements and community involvement of exceptional high school students in the community.
— Thomas Flowers, CEO of Calhoun Liberty Credit Union
To encourage young individuals and foster a brighter future through education, Calhoun Liberty Credit Union has awarded a record-breaking total of $30,000 in scholarships this year—the highest amount given out by the credit union since 2015.
The deserving recipients of the Calhoun Liberty Credit Union scholarships are students of Altha High School, Blountstown High School and Liberty County High School. The remarkable students have demonstrated exemplary dedication to their studies, and as part of the award process, submitted well-written essays highlighting their active participation in community service and strong leadership qualities.
Thomas Flowers, CEO of Calhoun Liberty Credit Union, expressed his admiration for the scholarship recipients and their accomplishments, and said he was thrilled to award the scholarships to such deserving students within our community.
“At Calhoun Liberty Credit Union, we believe in investing in the future of our youth, and these scholarships reflect our commitment to supporting their academic pursuits and personal growth," Thomas said. "Calhoun Liberty Credit Union takes immense pride in being an active contributor to the community, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our valued members. Because of them, we’ve been able to expand and offer more in scholarships each year.”
Calhoun Liberty Credit Union has been a trusted financial institution serving Blountstown and beyond since the 1950’s, when it was originally established to help local teachers with their financial needs. With a mission to provide exceptional financial services and support the local community, the credit union continues to play a vital role in promoting educational opportunities and empowering individuals to achieve their goals.
About Calhoun Liberty Credit Union:
Calhoun Liberty Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to providing superior financial services and enhancing the well-being of its members and the community. With a comprehensive range of financial products and personalized service, Calhoun Liberty Credit Union works closely with members and businesses to help them achieve their financial goals and enjoy prosperity. Learn more at clecu.org.
