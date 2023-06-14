Fuuz® Partners with Cumulus to Bring Manufacturing Software Solutions to Wide Range of Industries
Cumulus Consulting joins growing list of Fuuz integrators serving manufacturers
We are excited to introduce Cumulus customers to our full range of Fuuz solutions and best-in-class functionality,”AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration and development company, today announced a partnership with Cumulus Consulting to bring the benefits of the Fuuz® Platform to a wider range of manufacturers in multiple industries. Fuuz helps companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software.
— Craig Scott, founder, MFGx.
Cumulus Consulting is a full-service MES & ERP technology consulting firm with a special focus on developing digital transformation solutions for manufacturers. Cumulus is a Plex Systems Premier implementation partner and its alliance with Fuuz leverages Fuuz’s familiarity with the systems to offer unique solutions specific to the industrial and commercial marketplace.
“We are excited to introduce Cumulus customers to our full range of Fuuz solutions and best-in-class functionality that complements ERP systems in the areas of manufacturing, inventory/warehousing, transportation,” said Craig Scott, founder, MFGx. “Our deep knowledge of Plex systems is especially beneficial for Cumulus customers who want a seamless integration experience.”
Fuuz has capabilities to address unique requirements for many manufacturing processes, including repetitive, discrete, and job shop industries such as automotive, industrial, food and beverage, rubber and plastics, electronics and much more. Fuuz offers a suite of connectors to popular third-party commercial applications such as Salesforce.com, Workday, ADP, Dropbox as well as machine/PLC integration. No-code, low-code and pro-code tools are also available to create screens, dashboards, and applications.
“For Cumulus, it is mission critical to have strategic partnerships to offer our clients options for their ERP and MES projects. Partnering with MFGx expands the offerings we can provide our clients to help make their projects successful,” said David Chidsey, president and managing partner for Cumulus Consulting. “Both Cumulus and MFGx have extensive Plex experience which makes this a partnership that benefits clients of Cumulus immediately.”
About Fuuz
Fuuz® powered by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz MES can be extended with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management and other pre-built industrial SaaS apps, as well as platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, homegrown apps, payroll and other software solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. For more, visit fuuz.com.
