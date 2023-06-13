Falcon Wealth Planning Nabs Rising Star Accolade at RIA Intel Awards
Falcon’s Founder and Principal, Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, Honored as a Rising Star by RIA Intel
I am grateful for the trust my clients have placed in me and proud to be part of a profession that plays a crucial role in shaping people's financial futures.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is excited to announce that Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, has been recognized as one of RIA Intel's Rising Stars during a prestigious award banquet held in Boston. This accolade serves as a testament to Shahin's exceptional expertise, commitment to his clients, and innovative contributions to the financial industry.

The Rising Stars Award, presented by RIA Intel, is a prestigious honor that acknowledges outstanding young professionals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and leadership in the registered investment advisory (RIA) field. With his unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering personalized financial solutions, Gabriel Shahin has rightfully earned this recognition among a competitive pool of nominees.
With a solid academic background and years of practical experience, Shahin has consistently showcased his commitment to excellence and client-centric approach. His extensive knowledge and skills in financial planning, investment management, and risk mitigation have allowed him to make a lasting impact on the lives of his clients, empowering them to achieve their financial goals with confidence.
Gabriel Shahin's contributions to the financial industry extend beyond his client work. He actively participates in industry conferences, sharing his insights and expertise with fellow professionals, and contributing to the advancement of the field. He is known for his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and identify opportunities that maximize returns while minimizing risk.
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of RIA Intel's Rising Stars," said Gabriel Shahin. "I am grateful for the trust my clients have placed in me and proud to be part of a profession that plays a crucial role in shaping people's financial futures. This recognition motivates me to continue providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to my clients."
As a Rising Star, Gabriel Shahin joins an elite group of financial advisors who are shaping the future of the RIA industry. This distinction reflects his extraordinary talent, unwavering commitment to his clients' success, and dedication to excellence.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE-ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals
