$50,000 POWERBALL WINNERS SHARE PRIZE, “AWESOME” TIMES

LA VERGNE – Ten years of playing Tennessee Lottery games together has netted a group of six current and former co-workers lots of “awesome” times—and now a $50,000 win that they will share.

“We have an awesome time,” said Dennis Wilks, who purchased the lucky ticket for the group at Publix, 661 President Place in Smyrna. “Group members have changed a bit over the past ten years, but we have always had fun … and sometimes we win along the way.”

The group won the big prize from a recent Powerball drawing by matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.

The group, made up of current and former employees of JPW Industries, a tool and machinery company in La Vergne, spends $12 a week for tickets. “Sometimes it’s Powerball, sometimes it’s Mega Millions. It just depends on which jackpot is higher,” said Dennis.

There were a variety of plans made by each person for their share of the prize, but one thing is certain: “We’ll keep having fun and playing!” they laughed.

The group’s big win was just part of the more than $23.7 million won by Tennessee Lottery players during the week of June 4 – June 10, 2023.

