Porsche donates $75,000 to the Canadian Red Cross

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Porsche Financial Services Canada, in concert with all Porsche Centres across the country are supporting the wildfire and other emergency response efforts of the Canadian Red Cross with a donation of $75,000 as the sports car brand marks its 75th anniversary. The funds will support the Canadian Red Cross Canadian Disaster Relief Fund which helps the Canadian Red Cross to respond quickly to emergencies and provide assistance to people in need.

“Our thoughts go to all of those affected by these devastating wildfires,” says John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We feel a sense of duty to offer a helping hand in this difficult time and give back to Canadians who have welcomed our brand for many years. I want to thank our dealer and business partners for their generous contribution to this important cause.”

“The Canadian Red Cross thanks Porsche Cars Canada, Porsche Financial Services Canada and the Canadian Porsche dealer network for their generous donation in support of the work we do to help people impacted by disasters or emergencies,” says Melanie Soler, Vice President, Emergencies at the Canadian Red Cross. “This year’s wildfire season has already impacted thousands of people, and the Canadian Red Cross is providing assistance in communities across the country to help people address their immediate and emerging needs. This contribution will help the Red Cross continue to prepare for and deliver this important service.”

The Canadian Red Cross is currently supporting people impacted by wildfires across the country. Working closely with governments, Indigenous leadership, and communities, support may include accommodations, food, cots, blankets, hygiene items, teddy bears and other supplies and supports as requested.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

