AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2023

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  May   YTD - May Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg May 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 19,048 19,582 -2.7   68,289 81,258 -16.0 111,075
  40 < 100 HP 5,770 5,717 0.9   23,016 25,412 -9.4 37,598
  100+ HP 2,182 1,987 9.8   9,858 9,292 6.1 10,010
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 27,000 27,286 -1.0   101,163 115,962 -12.8 158,683
4WD Farm Tractors 266 176 51.1   1,562 1,031 51.5 496
Total Farm Tractors 27,266 27,462 -0.7   102,725 116,993 -12.2 159,179
Self-Prop Combines 487 315 54.6   2,565 1,524 68.3 1,626

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


414.272.0943
statisticsdepartment@aem.org

