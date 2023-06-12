Project adds to its Leadership Team To Unlock Network Power

The Independent Creative Network Announces The Promotion Of Bernd Schury to Geschäftsführer of Raumtechnik

/EIN News/ -- STUTTGART, Germany, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent, employee-owned network of creative agencies, Project Worldwide , is promoting industry veteran Bernd Schury to Geschäftsführer (Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director) of Raumtechnik , a premier 3-D marketing, design engineering, and fabrication company for many of the world’s leading brands.



“Throughout his 25+ year career with us, Bernd has embodied technical skill, diligence, maturity, and loyalty that make him an obvious choice for us for the senior-most role at this very important business. We are confident that Bernd and his management team will proudly lead Raumtechnik to continued success in this next chapter,” said Robert G Vallee Jr., Project’s Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m incredibly excited and humbled to be trusted with the challenge of taking on this role. I’m committed to honoring our successes and charting a strong path for future success via continued investments in and modernization of our facilities, driving collaboration on behalf of our clients, and leading an outstanding team of people,” said Schury.

In his new role as Geschäftsführer, Schury will lead Raumtechnik’s German headquarters in Stuttgart, and foster growth in its offices in Cologne, Munich, and Shanghai, China. This comprehensive platform has led to unmatched strength and fabrication capabilities for some of the world’s most valuable and discerning brands, including Mercedes-Benz Group, Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, Dentsply Sirona, Cisco, Renault, Villeroy & Boch, Lamborghini, Bentley, Cartier, and many others.

“This is a key moment for Raumtechnik, which has successfully navigated changing industry dynamics and is exceptionally well positioned for future growth. With Project’s full backing, we are excited to see where Bernd and his team can take the company in the years ahead,” said Vallee.

Contact:

Jeannie Evanchan

jeannie@praytellagency.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39a278e4-220c-4ad9-bb92-b99100b70693