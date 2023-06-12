Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market to hit US$ 7.23 Billion and grow at a CAGR of 14% from forecast 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing prevalence of breast cancer and rising technological advancements in automated breast ultrasound systems are driving market growth. The automated breast ultrasound system market in Germany is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, the presence of an established healthcare infrastructure, advantageous insurance policies, rising consumer healthcare spending, and escalating need for advanced non-invasive breast imaging techniques

How do Patients Prefer the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems?

Several benefits may influence patients to prefer automated breast ultrasound systems are:

Non-invasive: The automated breast ultrasound system is a non-invasive device that provides reliable, comfortable, and enhanced patient experiences. Therefore, patients prefer these systems to detect chronic diseases.

The automated breast ultrasound system is a non-invasive device that provides reliable, comfortable, and enhanced patient experiences. Therefore, patients prefer these systems to detect chronic diseases. Increased Sensitivity: Automated breast ultrasound systems detect additional breast lesions and tissues. It seems more challenging to detect dense breast tissue with other devices. Therefore, the adoption of automated breast ultrasound systems is highly preferred by patients.

Automated breast ultrasound systems detect additional breast lesions and tissues. It seems more challenging to detect dense breast tissue with other devices. Therefore, the adoption of automated breast ultrasound systems is highly preferred by patients. Additional Information: Related information about breast lesions, including shape, size, and location, is informed by automated breast ultrasound systems. It helps to aid in planning treatment with better results.

Related information about breast lesions, including shape, size, and location, is informed by automated breast ultrasound systems. It helps to aid in planning treatment with better results. Quick and Efficient: Automated breast ultrasound systems perform tasks quickly, reliably, and efficiently. Compared to traditional handheld ultrasound, it takes only a few minutes to provide accurate results. Due to its convenience and consistency, patients prefer these systems.

These are a few of the factors on which patients are preferring automated breast ultrasound systems.

Key Takeaways:

The automated breast ultrasound systems market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 7.23 billion with a CAGR of 14% by 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a valuation of US$ 1.71 billion in 2022.

The United States is estimated to register a maximum share in the global market by 2033.

Based on end users, the hospital sector will dominate the global market by capturing huge revenue by 2033.

How are Key Players Adding Value by Adopting Marketing Tactics?

The global market is highly competitive, with a number of key players globally. These players significantly drive the global market by capturing huge market revenue. The key players focus on developing innovative products by investing millions in research activities. They are focused on consumers' preferences and offer them an improved product to attract them.

They are adopting several marketing tactics to upsurge the global market, including mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Key players continue to experiment with developing products with advanced and latest technologies to provide patients with better devices to detect diseases. They are marketing and promoting their brand product on social media and other online platforms to reach relevant customers.

They offer efficient, light-weighted, comfortable, and reliable products to the end users, including hospitals, laboratories, and other healthcare sectors. By adding advanced features such as artificial intelligence, they are expanding the global market revenue in the coming years.

Recent Developments in the Global Market:

In 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG launched its new product, the automated breast ultrasound systems ACUSON S2000 ABVS. It provides a 3D image to detect dense breast tissue and lesions. The company provides this ultrasound system connected with remote services to provide seamless experiences to their patients.

Major Players in this Market are:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

SonoCine Inc

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Supersonic Imagine

Toshiba Corporation

QT Ultrasound LLC

Adaltis S.r.l.

Volpara Health Technologies

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc

Telemed Systems, Inc

Global Market by Categorization:

End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





