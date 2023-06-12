TRL11, Inc. Adds Renowned NASA Space Imaging Expert and NASA/Lockheed Martin Executive to its Management Team

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRL11, Inc., a pioneering company at the forefront of space video technology, announces the addition of two new executive team members, Rodney Grubbs and Vijay Shravah, to its management team. The announcement comes two weeks after TRL11 closed a $3 million-plus pre-seed funding round.



Rodney Grubbs

Grubbs, a renowned NASA Space Imaging Expert with 20+ years’ experience with cutting edge video systems in space, will lend his expertise to lead specifying, designing and deploying TRL11’s full motion video systems into the harsh environment in space.

Grubbs was a Principal Investigator for many firsts in Space Imagery, including the first live HDTV and UHD downlinks, the first digital cinema camera, and the first 3D HDTV camera. He recently served as the Imagery Lead for NASA’s Artemis Program, and as Project Manager for the Crew Handheld Camera which will provide iconic imagery of humanity’s return to the moon.

Grubbs maintains Emeritus status with NASA and will continue to Chair the Motion Imagery & Applications Working Group, part of the Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems, which establishes interoperable standards for space communications.

Vijay Shravah

Shravah joins as VP of Business Development and signals a new era of growth for TRL11, which will utilize its cutting-edge video solutions for space applications such as improved space domain awareness and to assist in proximity operations.

Shravah brings 17+ years of experience, including a decade between NASA and Lockheed Martin. His deep understanding of the aerospace industry, coupled with his more recent entrepreneurial experience at early-stage space companies such as Starfish Space, will help TRL11 achieve significant traction with both government and commercial customers.

Shravah’s appointment at TRL11 marks an exciting new chapter for both him and the company. Having made its first dedicated business development hire, TRL11 is now poised to serve a much-needed market of video solutions for the space domain.

About TRL11

TRL11 is a visionary company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of space video technology. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and delivering exceptional results, TRL11 aims to revolutionize the way we capture and experience the wonders of space. Through cutting-edge solutions and strategic partnerships, TRL11 is shaping the future of space video technology.

Contact: media@trl11.com or visit https://www.trl11.com