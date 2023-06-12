Fernanda Ramos Pazello joins the firm to contribute with her experience in tax litigation

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire Advogados’ tax practice expands as new partner joins the law firm

TozziniFreire Advogados announces Fernanda Ramos Pazello as a new partner of its tax practice area. With 25 years of experience in court and administrative litigation, Fernanda comes from Pinheiro Neto Advogados.

“Fernanda has wide experience in Courts, especially in handling highly relevant cases. Moreover, she will also add value to TozziniFreire’s female leadership,” points out Renata Emery, also partner focused on tax matters. “We expect there will be a lot of work for our tax team in view of all the amendments to the legislation proposed by our government and a potential Tax Reform,” adds Renata.

TozziniFreire advises clients from the most diverse business areas, such as automotive, defense and aerospace, energy, pharmaceutical, logistics, oil & gas, telecommunications, information technology, retail, consumer goods, among others.

With established expertise in tax law, our firm has been widely acknowledged by Chambers Global and Chambers Brazil legal guides in several editions and is one of the best law firms in Latin America, according to The Legal 500 and Latin Lawyer 250.

Graduate of the Law School of PUC-SP (Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo), Fernanda holds a specialization and a master’s degree in Tax Law from the same institution, including an MBA in Finance from FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas). She also has been recognized by Advocacia 500 as one of the most admired tax lawyers in Brazil and is recommended by Análise Advocacia Mulher.

Fernando Serec, CEO at TozziniFreire Advogados, states that “tax management and planning are essential for companies of all sizes, and our dynamic market has increasingly required undivided attention and dedication from these players. Fernanda joining as partner reinforces our team’s strategy focused on tax litigation.”

