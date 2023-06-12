Governor Carney Announces Changes to Cabinet, Nominations to Key Administration Posts

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday announced several nominations to key leadership and cabinet positions, including:

Josette Manning as Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS);

as Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS); Steve Yeatman as Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (DSCYF);

as Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (DSCYF); Greg Lane as Chief Information Officer, leading the Department of Technology and Information (DTI); and

as Chief Information Officer, leading the Department of Technology and Information (DTI); and Robert Coupe to serve as Marijuana Commissioner, overseeing implementation of Delaware’s marijuana legalization law and industry regulation.

The Delaware Senate is expected to consider Governor Carney’s nominations this month.

“We’ve been lucky to have talented public servants throughout state government, and I know this group of nominees will continue to work hard to make Delaware an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank all the nominees for stepping up and agreeing to serve, and I look forward to the Senate considering their nominations.”

Molly Magarik, who has served as Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) since July 2020 and led the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down from her position next month. Magarik previously served as Deputy Secretary for DHSS. Before joining DHSS, Secretary Magarik served as State Director for then Congressman John Carney and Political Director for Attorney General Beau Biden.

Josette Manning, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (DSCYF), will be nominated to replace Magarik. Manning has led DSCYF since 2017 and previously was a prosecutor at the Delaware Department of Justice for 17 years, prosecuting crimes from misdemeanors to capital murder. She served as Director of the Special Victims Unit, overseeing the prosecution of all child abuse, child death, and sex crime cases statewide.

Steve Yeatman, the Deputy Secretary at DSCYF, will be nominated to replace Manning. Over 26 years at the Department, Yeatman has served as Chief Policy Advisor and Deputy Director of the Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services. Yeatman served as a First Sergeant in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, retiring from military service in 2010.

“I’ve worked with Molly for over two decades, and during that time I’ve relied on her relentless work ethic, her commitment to principle, and her command of the facts, to help me serve the people of our state,” said Governor Carney. “Her compassionate leadership and good judgment were never on greater display than when she took the helm of DHSS at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molly’s service made us all better, and I’ll always be grateful for the many years she spent on our team.’

“Josette’s time leading DSCYF has been marked by a steady, no-nonsense approach, in one of the most difficult jobs in state government. She’s a problem-solver, and she doesn’t shy away from the most difficult challenges, and I know she’ll bring that same approach to leading our state’s largest agency.’

“Steve has dedicated his career to DSCYF, and there’s no one better suited to take the reins. I’m confident he will continue to manage the department skillfully and continue the good work already underway.”

Jason Clarke, who has served as Chief Information Officer at the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) since January 2021, will step down from his position at the Department for a position in the private sector. Clarke has led the state’s digital modernization efforts, as well as efforts to expand high-quality broadband service to every Delawarean. During his 16 years at DTI, Clarke has served as Team Leader, Chief of Policy and Communications, and Chief Operating Officer.

Greg Lane, the Chief Technology Officer at DTI since 2017, will be nominated to replace Clarke. Lane previously served as CIO at the Chemours Company and CIO and in various IT Director roles at E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Company. Before those roles, Lane was CIO for DuPont Crop Protection.

“Jason has been a steady leader of DTI for many years, most recently serving as CIO. He has been integral to expanding broadband across our state, implementing technologies that allowed us to navigate the pandemic, from remote work to state services being available online. He will be missed in the Department, on the Family Services Cabinet Council, and in the Cabinet,” said Governor Carney. “I am confident Greg will continue the important technology initiatives going on in the Department. His experience in the public and private sector will help push the projects forward.”

Governor Carney also announced Monday that will nominate Robert Coupe as Marijuana Commissioner, within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS). Coupe currently serves as Chief of Staff at DTI. With more than 35 years of State service, Coupe has served as Chief of Staff at the Delaware Department of Justice, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction, and Colonel of the Delaware State Police.

“As I’ve said before, there are few people across our state who are more well-respected, and more committed to serving the people of Delaware, than Rob Coupe,” said Governor Carney. “He’s exactly the right person to take on this new challenge.”