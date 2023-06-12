Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,896 in the last 365 days.

‘What? Where? When?’: EU launches year-long game marathon for Georgian youth

The European edition of the popular ‘What? Where? When?’ game was launched in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara in Georgia, where more than 100 teams took part in the game simultaneously on 10 June. 

The questions for the game were designed specifically to enable young people to learn more about the European Union in a fun and interactive way.

Over the course of the year, the game will be played in 63 municipalities of Georgia and all 11 districts of the city of Tbilisi, as well as in juvenile colonies. School students of grades 8-12 are eligible to participate, have fun, and learn about the EU.

“The European Union is relevant for all ages. Especially in times where Georgia’s European Perspective and the road to EU membership is on everyone’s mind, it is important for young people to have as much information as possible,” said Agata Nieboj, Team Leader for Human Rights, Justice and Home Affairs, from the EU Delegation to Georgia.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

‘What? Where? When?’: EU launches year-long game marathon for Georgian youth

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more