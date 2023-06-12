‘What? Where? When?’: EU launches year-long game marathon for Georgian youth

The European edition of the popular ‘What? Where? When?’ game was launched in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara in Georgia, where more than 100 teams took part in the game simultaneously on 10 June.

The questions for the game were designed specifically to enable young people to learn more about the European Union in a fun and interactive way.

Over the course of the year, the game will be played in 63 municipalities of Georgia and all 11 districts of the city of Tbilisi, as well as in juvenile colonies. School students of grades 8-12 are eligible to participate, have fun, and learn about the EU.

“The European Union is relevant for all ages. Especially in times where Georgia’s European Perspective and the road to EU membership is on everyone’s mind, it is important for young people to have as much information as possible,” said Agata Nieboj, Team Leader for Human Rights, Justice and Home Affairs, from the EU Delegation to Georgia.

