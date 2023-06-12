EU and UNDP: First phase of restoration works at Tighina/Bender fortress in Moldova completed

The first stage of conservation works carried out between 2021 and 2023 at the Tighina/Bender Fortress in Moldova have been completed.

In the first phase, all elements at risk of collapse in both the Upper and Lower Citadels were strengthened; the eastern wall was completely preserved and the three wall towers in the eastern part of the fortress were restored, including the roofs, which have been replicated exactly as they were in the original version. In addition, the rainwater drainage system was modernised and the safety of the staircases and passages was brought up to international standards. More than 127.2 cubic metres of mortar made according to historical recipes were used for the restoration and reinforcement works.

The total investment for conservation was over €1.4 million from the European Union through the Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by UNDP.

“The restoration of the fortress holds immense promise and potential. We are already witnessing how this historical landmark becomes a captivating and sought-after destination for tourists. The economic, social, and cultural benefits that will emanate from its renovation are expected to be far-reaching, advancing prosperity in the entire region,” said Daniela Gasparikova, UNDP Resident Representative to the Republic of Moldova.

The conservation and restoration of the Tighina/Bender Fortress, along with the Chisinau Circus, are two emblematic cultural heritage sites restored with the support of the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme.

