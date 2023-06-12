Ukraine: EU to help restore damaged schools in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions 

The Ukrainian ‘Brave’ charitable foundation has signed memoranda with six municipalities in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to rebuild schools affected by the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022-2023.

The schools will be repaired as part of the U-LEAD with Europe programme with financial support from the European Union.

A separate project will be prepared for each school, as each school has different damage. The works will include the replacement of roofs, windows and doors, renovation of classrooms, assembly halls, sports halls and corridors. The heating and power supply systems will also be repaired if necessary, new energy-efficient lighting will be installed, and modern furniture and equipment will be fitted out. Entrance areas with ramps will be equipped for people with reduced mobility.

The EU-funded project ‘U-LEAD with Europe Phase II: Local School Rehabilitation for Resilience’ supports 12 war-affected municipalities in three regions of Ukraine — Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Kharkiv oblasts — by funding their individual approaches to restoring access to education.

Find out more

Press release