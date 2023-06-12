EMU FLEPS Organizes Charity Bazaar for Champion Angels Association

Within the framework of the Social Responsibility Projects, the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) organized a charity bazaar in the interest of Champion Angels Association which is to provide financial contributions to the construction of a new school to be built in memory of our champion angels.

Held at the EMU FLEPS, project instructors, students, volunteering FLEPS academic staff members and students, and a various businesses located in Famagusta participated the event with their booths offering sales for various products. The proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Champion Angels Association.

At the end of the bazaar, where there was great enthusiasm and participation, the project instructors and students expressed that they were very happy and proud to have successfully completed another social responsibility event. Certificates were presented both to those who contributed to the organization of the bazaar and to those who ranked high in the competitions held during the period.