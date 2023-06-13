Mountain Peaks Family Practice: Trusted Healthcare Partner for Comprehensive, Personalized Care

Mountain Peaks Family Practice emphasizes personalized attention and continuity of care.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UTAH, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice is dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services to individuals and families in the Provo/Orem community. With a focus on personalized care and a family-centered approach, patients of all ages can receive top-quality medical care at Mountain Peaks Family Practice.

Patients at Mountain Peaks Family Practice benefit from the expertise of experienced healthcare professionals, including Dr. Robert Durrans, a distinguished Medical Doctor. Dr. Durrans graduated from the University of Texas Galveston Medical School and completed a residency in Family and Community Medicine at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. Specializing in sports medicine, adult medicine, wellness care, and mental health, Dr. Durrans brings a wealth of knowledge to the practice.

Lisa Hall, a dedicated Nurse Practitioner, joined Mountain Peaks Family Practice with a strong nursing background. With experience in labor and delivery, newborn ICU, and various specialties, Lisa specializes in women's health, neurology, mood disorders, and works closely with patients to help them achieve their health goals.

Chelsea Marshall, a skilled Physician Assistant, brings her expertise to Mountain Peaks Family Practice. With a focus on dermatology, abdominal pain, gallbladders, hernias, and pediatric patients, Chelsea provides comprehensive care for patients of all ages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice emphasizes personalized attention and continuity of care. Patients receive customized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs. The practice adopts a holistic approach to health and wellness, prioritizing patients' physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Building strong patient-doctor relationships is at the core of the practice's mission, creating a supportive and family-centered environment.

Patient testimonials reflect the exceptional care provided by Mountain Peaks Family Practice:

"Dr. Durrans is an amazing doctor! We love both PAs as well! Great staff and welcoming atmosphere. We've been cooking here for years and even after we moved from Orem we kept Dr. Durrans as our doctor, he's that great!" - Natasha

"Always had great experiences! The practitioners and assistants are all very patient and listen without judgement. Very helpful with my family's chronic and acute health issues. Also, weight has never been brought up in a visit, you can't even see the numbers on the scale!" - Aubrey

"It's very pleasant, efficient, up to date and easy to pay my bill at mountain peaks family practice. Becky is so helpful. Love her!!" - Maryee

At Mountain Peaks Family Practice, comprehensive care is delivered to patients of all ages. Focus areas include sports medicine, adult medicine, wellness care, mental health, women's health, neurology, mood disorders, and pediatric care. The practice is committed to providing personalized attention and continuity of care, ensuring that each patient receives individualized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals.

The team at Mountain Peaks Family Practice is dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with patients, supporting them throughout their healthcare journeys. The practice emphasizes a family-centered approach, creating a nurturing environment where patients feel comfortable and cared for. With a holistic view of health, the focus extends to both physical and emotional aspects of patients' well-being.

Located in Orem, Utah, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is conveniently accessible for individuals and families in the community. The experienced healthcare professionals are passionate about delivering top-quality care and supporting patients in achieving optimal health and wellness. Whether patients require preventive care, management of chronic conditions, specialized treatments, or routine check-ups, the practice is committed to providing comprehensive medical services to meet their needs.

To learn more about Mountain Peaks Family Practice and its commitment to exceptional care, please visit the website at mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com appointments or inquiries, please contact Mountain Peaks Family Practice at 801-724-9840.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing patients in Utah Valley for many years, delivering exceptional healthcare services. From humble beginnings to the outstanding family practice it is today, this practice offers a variety of services to ensure individuals and families receive proper care. The services provided span all ages and address a wide range of medical needs, making Mountain Peaks Family Practice the simple solution for families in need of healthcare.

Recognizing the importance of a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff members, Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands the significance of having a dedicated healthcare team. The practice takes pride in the personable and professional team members who are eager to assist patients with all their healthcare needs. Learn more about the practice's personable and professional team members by visiting the website at http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.