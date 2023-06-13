Regional Supply's Elevate Expo Returns to Utah Cultural Celebration Center on June 28-29, 2023

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business

Regional Supply's two-day event aims to inspire and educate business owners seeking to elevate their ventures.

We are thrilled to once again host the Elevate Expo, working hand in hand with motivated owners of sign-making, screen-printing, and vehicle wrap businesses.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply, a leading provider of sign-making, screen-printing, and vehicle wrap solutions, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Elevate Expo. Taking place on June 28-29, 2023, at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center (1355 W 3100 S, West Valley City, Utah), this two-day event aims to inspire and educate business owners seeking to elevate their ventures.

The Elevate Expo will bring together professionals from across Utah, providing a unique platform for networking and industry insights. With a dynamic agenda, attendees can expect a range of informative sessions designed to enhance their skills and expand their business capabilities. On Wednesday, June 28th, sessions include topics such as Gerber Omega Tips and Tricks, Foundations for Successful Online Growth, Screen Printing with Specialty Inks, RGBW & DMX Color Control, and Retail is Changing: Specifying Changeable Graphic Film for Windows, Walls & Floors. These sessions cover software tips, online growth strategies, screen printing techniques, color control, and the evolving retail landscape.

On Thursday, June 29th, the Elevate Expo continues with sessions such as Design Graphics Made Easy with Flexi + Sending Output to Roland VersaWorks, The Top New Features of Roland VersaWorks RIP Software, The Science of Dye Sublimation Printing and Applications to Build Your Business, and an Introduction to Eikon and ImagePerfect. Attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their design capabilities, explore the latest features in printing software, learn about dye sublimation printing, and discover industry-leading solutions for sign-making and graphics applications.

Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager of Regional Supply, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to once again host the Elevate Expo, working hand in hand with motivated owners of sign-making, screen-printing, and vehicle wrap businesses. This event provides an exceptional opportunity for industry professionals to gather, learn, and explore the latest trends and solutions in our ever-evolving industry."

Testimonials from previous attendees highlight the value and impact of the Regional Supply Elevate Expo:

- "Having all of the vendors in the same room was not only convenient, but it also provided an excellent opportunity to ask questions on the spot and learn about new products."

- "The knowledge of the vendors in answering questions was impressive. I did not encounter a single unanswered question."

- "I enjoyed meeting the vendors at their respective booths and directly asking them about the superiority of their products. The opportunity to 'try before buying' and witness new equipment in action was fantastic."

- "The expo was outstanding, and I greatly appreciated the assistance from the vendors. I am excited to implement the knowledge I gained in my business. P.S. The food was excellent too. Thank you!"

In addition to the educational sessions, the Elevate Expo will feature a diverse range of vendors. Attendees can visit the Expo's website (https://www.regionalsupply.com/education/elevate-expo) and navigate to the vendor section to explore the list of participating vendors and discover their unique offerings. With over 30 vendor booths, the Expo promises a wealth of resources and opportunities for attendees to engage with suppliers, learn about cutting-edge products, and find solutions to elevate their businesses.

To learn more about the Regional Supply Elevate Expo, please visit www.regionalsupply.com, email support@regionalsupply.com, or call (800)-365-8920.

About Regional Supply

Specializing in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users, Regional Supply offers an extensive inventory of over 10,000 items. The range includes vinyl, inks, neon, plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the company strives to keep clients informed about the latest industry technology and knowledge through hands-on educational classes covering various subjects and products.

Founded in 1946, Regional Supply has established enduring relationships with customers by providing exceptional technical support, daily delivery, and the dedicated assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Founder Art Mendenhall's quote, "In business to solve people's problems," encapsulates the company's guiding principle.

