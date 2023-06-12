American Oncology Network Announces Texas as New Operating State with Launch of Community-Based Oncology Clinic

American Oncology Network expands into Texas with the opening of Lone Star Oncology.

/EIN News/ -- GEORGETOWN, Texas, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) announced Texas as the newest operating state with the opening of the community oncology clinic Lone Star Oncology (LSO), which is located at 3201 South Austin Avenue, Suite 315 in Georgetown. The clinic is now open and accepting patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders.

The clinic is led by Board-certified medical oncologist Brian Shimkus, MD, who brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare. He received his medical degree from Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia, did an internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Virginia Hospital, and completed a medical oncology fellowship at the University of Wisconsin Cancer Center.

"I am eager to continue serving my community not only as a physician but by opening a clinic dedicated to delivering high-quality cancer services to patients in need,” said Shimkus. “We are honored to provide care that is patient-centered and focused on treating the whole person not just the cancer.”

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Shimkus to the network and look forward to supporting Lone Star Oncology and their patients,” said AON Chief Development Officer Anthony Belott. “Cancer takes a toll on patients in many ways. It is our goal to alleviate some of the pressures, and we can do that by ensuring patients can receive the treatments they need without needing to travel long distances.”

LSO is a partner practice of AON, a rapidly growing national network of community-based oncology practices. The network is comprised of Board-certified physicians across the United States who join to ensure accessible and affordable cancer care and therapies are available at a local level to remove the need for patients to travel long distances to receive care and reduce the costs associated with the care received.

AON supports hometown practices, their physicians and patients to ensure the latest in cancer care and treatments are readily available and accessible at the local level. Through the partnership, LSO will provide multiple services to patients such as infusion therapy, centralized laboratory and pathology, oral cancer medications and financial counseling.

“Expanding into Texas is an opportunity for us to continue working toward advocating for accessible and affordable cancer care in these new communities,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Our mission at AON is to bridge the cancer care gap, and by supporting homegrown practices like Lone Star Oncology, we help patients receive care and treatments in the community they love and know.”

For more information about AON, visit https://www.aoncology.com/. For more information about LSO, visit https://www.lonestaronc.com/.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states . The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

About Lone Star Oncology

Lone Star Oncology is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, we strive to provide the best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey. Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Lone Star Oncology providers serve patients in Georgetown, Texas, and the surrounding Austin areas. Learn more at www.LoneStarOnc.com.

Attachment

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com