Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2033 with Rising at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

With over 80% of the North American market share and a significant contribution to the global market, the United States drives the demand for sodium bicarbonate, primarily fueled by the thriving food and beverage as well as pharmaceutical industries. Germany, on the other hand, holds a strong position in the European market with over 23% share, a trend expected to persist until the end of 2033

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium bicarbonate market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion in 2023, driven by rising demand from healthcare industry. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 7.7 billion by 2033.



One of the primary factors driving the growth of the sodium bicarbonate market is the increasing demand from food & beverage industry. Sodium bicarbonate finds extensive application as a leavening agent in baked goods, providing the characteristic rise and texture to bread, cakes, and pastries. The expanding bakery industry, coupled with the rising consumption of convenience foods, is fueling the demand for sodium bicarbonate. the growing trend of clean label products and the need for natural ingredients in food and beverages are further propelling the market growth. Sodium bicarbonate, with its natural origin and minimal processing, fits well into the clean label product category.

Another significant factor contributing to market growth is the increasing awareness of sodium bicarbonate's versatile properties and its eco-friendly nature. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they use, which has led to a surge in the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Sodium bicarbonate, being a natural compound, aligns with these consumer preferences. It is non-toxic, biodegradable, and can be sourced from abundant mineral deposits, making it an attractive choice for industries seeking greener alternatives.

The healthcare sector is also playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the sodium bicarbonate market. Sodium bicarbonate is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry as an active ingredient in antacids and buffering agents. It helps neutralize stomach acid and provides relief from heartburn and indigestion. The demand for sodium bicarbonate is witnessing significant growth, with the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the growing demand for over-the-counter antacid medications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global sodium bicarbonate market was valued at US$ 4.4 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.6%.

China is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By End-Use, the processed food segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.1% in 2033.

On the basis of Grade Type, the technical segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.0% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, sodium bicarbonate market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2%.

By 2033, the market value of Sodium Bicarbonate is expected to reach US$ 7.7 billion





“Government regulations and initiatives, across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the sodium bicarbonate market in the near future,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Sodium Bicarbonate market are Solvay SA, Merck KGaA, Nirma Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., GHCL Ltd., Ciech SA, DCW Ltd., Seqens group, Tosoh Corporation, Hawkins Inc., Vitro, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc., among others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Tosoh Corporation announced the completion of a new production facility for high-purity sodium bicarbonate in Japan. The facility is equipped with advanced technology to meet the increasing demand for high-quality sodium bicarbonate in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

In September 2022, Novacap Group announced the acquisition of a sodium bicarbonate production site from Seqens in France. This acquisition expands Novacap's production capacity and strengthens its position as a leading supplier of sodium bicarbonate in Europe, enabling it to better serve the growing customer base.

In July 2022, Brunner Mond Group announced plans to invest in a new sodium bicarbonate production plant in the United Kingdom. The new plant will utilize advanced technologies to enhance production efficiency and meet the increasing demand for sodium bicarbonate in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food, and agriculture.





Key Segments Profiled in the Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market

By Grade Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

By Form:

Powder

Pellets

Slurry

Liquid

By End Use:

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Chemicals

Agrochemicals & Nutrients

Detergent

Fire Extinguisher

Leather & Dyeing

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global sodium bicarbonate market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the sodium bicarbonate market, the market is segmented on the basis of grade type (pharmaceutical grade, technical grade, food grade, and feed grade), by end-use (processed food, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, chemicals, agrochemicals & nutrients, detergent, fire extinguisher, leather & dyeing, and others), by form (powder, pellets, slurry, and liquid), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Table of Content (ToC)

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Grade Type

About the Chemicals and Materials Team at Future Market Insights

The chemicals & materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

