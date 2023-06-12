Global Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $5.3 billion in 2022 to $5.6 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The market will reach $7 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5.4%. North America was the largest region in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market in 2022.



The growth of the man-portable anti-armor weapons industry is being propelled by an increase in defense budgets worldwide. Defense budgets, which encompass various expenses such as personnel, training, medical costs, as well as the acquisition and maintenance of weapons and equipment, play a crucial role in facilitating the implementation of essential but expensive missile defense system technologies.

Major man-portable anti-armor weapons companies are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), General Dynamics Corporation, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, BAE Systems PLC, MBDA, Denel Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market. Major companies operating in this market are focusing on introducing new products to strengthen their market position.

For example, in December 2021, MBDA Missile Systems unveiled the MPCV/MMP (Multi-Purpose Combat Vehicle) anti-tank guided missile weapon station. This advanced weapon system is designed to meet the demanding requirements of contemporary combat scenarios, both in urban and open battlefield conditions. Another notable development occurred in November 2021 when True Velocity, a technology and composite manufacturing company, acquired LoneStar Future Weapons. This acquisition equipped True Velocity with innovative capabilities in the development of lightweight ammunition and advanced manufacturing technologies for man-portable weapons.

The global man-portable anti-armor weapons market is segmented as -

1) By Type: Anti-Aircraft Missiles, Rocket Propelled Grenades, Anti-Tank Rifles, Recoilless Rifle

2) By Technology: Guided Weapons, Unguided Weapons

3) By Application: Homeland Security, Defense

The man-portable anti-armor weapons market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, examining its size, growth potential, key trends, major players, and regional dynamics. The report highlights the expected growth of the market from 2023 to 2027, with a focus on the factors driving this growth, including the increase in defense budgets and product innovations. Understanding the market size, trends, and key players enables stakeholders to make informed decisions and formulate effective strategies to capitalize on the growth opportunities in the market.

Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the man-portable anti-armor weapons market size, man-portable anti-armor weapons market segments, man-portable anti-armor weapons market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

