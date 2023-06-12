The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Name: Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometer

Product Model Number: WT20

Product Lot Number: 20221115W002

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 979

Dates Distributed: December 1, 2022 – April 1, 2023

Date Initiated by Firm: May 10, 2023

Device Use

The rechargeable Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometer is a reusable thermometer that is paired with an application on a mobile phone. It is intended for home use and continuously monitors the body temperature of infants and children 0 to 6-years-old.

Reason for Recall

BearCare, Inc. is recalling the rechargeable Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometer after receiving reports of skin burns and irritation resulting from use of the device.

Potential overheating and leakage of corrosive chemicals from the device could cause skin irritation, burns, other serious injuries, or death.

BearCare, Inc. reports five complaints related to this issue.

Who May Be Affected

Children, infants, and neonates using the Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometer.

Parents and caregivers using the Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometer on their infant or young child.

What to Do

On May 10, 2023, BearCare, Inc. sent an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter to customers and issued a press release that included the following recommended actions:

Consumer Actions

Immediately discontinue use of all Walnut Thermometers that use a rechargeable battery.

Seek immediate medical care if you see any burns or irritation on your child’s skin after using the device.

Confirm receipt of the recall notice by email to recall@walnutcares.com.

Return for evaluation all rechargeable Walnut Thermometers to BearCare using a prepaid shipping label that can be requested by emailing recall@walnutcares.com.

Retailer Actions

Immediately remove rechargeable Walnut Thermometers from all online marketplaces and return the product to BearCare.

Contact Information

Customers with questions should contact BearCare, Inc. at recall@walnutcares.com.

Additional Resources

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.