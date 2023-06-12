Bestselling Book "Be Human, Lead Human" by Dr. Jennifer Nash Continues to Make an Impact
Bestselling Book "Be Human, Lead Human" by Dr. Jennifer Nash is making an impact with leaders and organizations in its call for a new leadership paradigm
Learn what is holding leaders back from realizing their potential. Measure current leadership skills, identify goals, and expand your toolkit with a personalized, actionable plan.”SUMMIT, NJ, US, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In its first month of release the new book "Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance" by Dr. Jennifer Nash is making an impact with leaders and organizations across the globe.
Some of the impressive results the book has achieved so far include a bestseller in two Amazon categories including a hot new release in five categories, including Business Mentoring & Coaching and Management Skills. It was also a hot new release in three categories, including Business Leadership.
In "Be Human, Lead Human," Nash invites readers to radically disrupt your leadership thinking and practice to lead effectively in a post-COVID-19 world. She shares a research-based, actionable framework to transform leadership thinking and practice, engaging human connection as the cornerstone of organizational performance.
Learn the behaviors holding leaders back from realizing their potential and acquire new methods to advance leadership practice. This strategic resource will help anyone measure their current leadership skills, identify goals, and expand their toolkit through a personalized, actionable roadmap.
Jennifer Nash, PhD, MBA, PCC, is a leadership expert and consultant to Fortune 50 organizations such as Google, Ford, Exxon Mobil, JP Morgan, IBM, Boeing, and Verizon. She is Founder & CEO of Jennifer Nash Coaching & Consulting, helping successful leaders connect people and performance to deliver exceptional results. Jennifer's twenty-five-year resume includes serving in executive and leadership roles at Deloitte Consulting and Ford Motor Company and as an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan. She contributes to Harvard Business Review, has presented her research at Columbia University, and is a Harvard Institute of Coaching Fellow.
"This book is timely and relevant as leaders seek effective tools to thrive in a post-COVID world. To unleash the power of your leadership potential, read Be Human, Lead Human today." - Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, two-time #1 Leadership Thinker and New York Times bestselling author.
“Be Human, Lead Human is packed with actionable advice and tools to help you lead more effectively. You'll learn how to map your journey as a leader, assess your skills, and develop a strategic roadmap to inspire your team and achieve powerful results.” - Dorie Clark, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Long Game and executive education faculty at Duke University Fuqua School of Business.
“Jennifer shares principles and practices of human leadership as well as compelling stories from professionals in Be Human, Lead Human. She reminds us that people skills are not soft at all; rather, they are essential to effective leadership and driving performance outcomes! Masterfully written and thought-provoking for new and seasoned leaders alike, Be Human, Lead Human should be on every organization's executive and professional development resource list.” - Yolanda Royall-Williams, Vice President of People & Engagement at Wireless Vision.
“Leadership has long been celebrated and revered as a hero's journey. Now more than ever, the world needs leaders to be human at work so everyone else can be fully human too. Be Human, Lead Human is a must-have resource to evolve your leadership to include being a hero while being human in the twenty-first century and beyond.” - CB Bowman, CEO Association of Corporate Executive Coaches (ACEC), Courage Consultant, MCEC, CMC, MBA, BCC, speaker, author, facilitator.
